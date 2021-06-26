Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,555,143 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555,143 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.55% of NIO worth $338,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,605,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,308,992. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.