Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,037 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $181,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2,211.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 375,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 555,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

