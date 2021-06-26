Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410,384 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 3.74% of Grubhub worth $209,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,435.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 3,602,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $18.99.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

