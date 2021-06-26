Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,904 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.61% of Omnicell worth $146,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $4,329,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $326,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 7.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 50.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

OMCL traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $150.02. 447,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

