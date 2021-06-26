Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $487,481.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

