Critical Analysis: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank First and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.91%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.63%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Bank First.

Volatility and Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 33.13% 14.58% 1.56% First Financial Bancorp. 24.85% 8.09% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank First and First Financial Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.39 $38.05 million $5.07 13.91 First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.39 $155.81 million $1.67 14.91

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 143 full service banking centers, 32 of which are leased facilities. It operates 63 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 63 banking centers in Indiana, and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

