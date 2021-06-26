Critical Comparison: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and NeoMagic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 2.20 $344.96 million $0.62 38.89 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 3 3 0 2.50 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 70.89% 12.69% 5.34% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions. The company also offers metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, LED drivers, switching regulators, linear regulators, and power management integrated circuits for a range of devices comprising televisions, smartphones, mobile phones, wearable devices, desktop PCs, notebooks, tablet PCs, and other consumer electronics, as well as for power suppliers, e-bike, photovoltaic inverter, LED lighting, motor drive, and home appliances. It serves consumer, computing, and industrial electronics original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronics manufacturing services companies, as well as subsystem designers in Korea, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of agents and representatives; and distributors. Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

