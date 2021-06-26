Critical Review: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Consumer Portfolio Services and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Consumer Portfolio Services
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Spartan Acquisition Corp. II
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.9% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Consumer Portfolio Services
|$271.16 million
|0.39
|$21.68 million
|$0.54
|8.57
|Spartan Acquisition Corp. II
|N/A
|N/A
|-$17.83 million
|N/A
|N/A
Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Acquisition Corp. II.
Profitability
This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Consumer Portfolio Services
|6.09%
|12.21%
|0.72%
|Spartan Acquisition Corp. II
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Consumer Portfolio Services beats Spartan Acquisition Corp. II on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Consumer Portfolio Services
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
