Critical Survey: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) vs. KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and KAR Auction Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 5.39 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.48 KAR Auction Services $2.19 billion 1.04 $500,000.00 $0.51 35.73

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KAR Auction Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarLotz and KAR Auction Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 KAR Auction Services 1 2 5 0 2.50

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.70%. KAR Auction Services has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.68%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than KAR Auction Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and KAR Auction Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% KAR Auction Services 2.29% 8.76% 2.04%

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats CarLotz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data as a service. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had a network of 74 whole car auction facilities in North America. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers; and sells vehicle service contracts. The company provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. It serves vehicle manufacturers, vehicle rental companies, financial institutions, commercial fleets and fleet management companies, and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

