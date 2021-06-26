Crowd Machine Hits 1-Day Volume of $192.00 (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $80,667.80 and $192.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00051943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.36 or 0.00571358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037621 BTC.

Crowd Machine Coin Profile

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

