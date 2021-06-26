Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0547 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $378.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,777.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.01419325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00391164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00073156 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004009 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,475,642 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

