Crust Shadow Achieves Market Cap of $6.55 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $13,268.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00575275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037791 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

CSM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

