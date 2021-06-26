Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 40.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $206,237.92 and $181.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

