Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and $127,440.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00593682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038601 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

