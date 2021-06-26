Cryptonovae 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57,935.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $806,869.86 and approximately $57,935.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00044731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00164856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.74 or 0.99655991 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,102,497 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

