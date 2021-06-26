CryptoSoul 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,967.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $220,435.81 and approximately $5,967.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00196609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00034350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

