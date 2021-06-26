CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Reduced by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,036 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.68.

CSX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

