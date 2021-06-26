CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,348 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $58,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. 3,499,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

