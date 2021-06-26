Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce sales of $860,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $7.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

