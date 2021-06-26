CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $326,181.71 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.82 or 0.00135323 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $326,181.71 and $1,419.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00165634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00096429 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,665.16 or 1.00063902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

