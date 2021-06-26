Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($1.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 137,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

