CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 88.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $30,496.44 and $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 90% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.30 or 0.00391065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.