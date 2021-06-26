cVault.finance Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $6,571.57 or 0.21098592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $65.72 million and $162,574.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00052210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00572414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00037756 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

