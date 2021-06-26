CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $61.89. CVR Partners shares last traded at $58.29, with a volume of 34,574 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $622.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

