CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 303,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,291. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,122.00 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.