Cyclone Protocol Price Reaches $442.52 on Major Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $442.52 or 0.01417559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $536,693.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007839 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,967 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

