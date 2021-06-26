DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $247,880.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00584479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00038276 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

