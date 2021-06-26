Dai Market Capitalization Tops $5.15 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.15 billion and approximately $307.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00020261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.81 or 0.00590167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00070475 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,137,546,104 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,545,615 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

