Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNKEY shares. Nordea Equity Research cut Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.