DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will report sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.51 million. DarioHealth reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $23.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $24.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.64 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $57.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

