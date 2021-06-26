Databroker Trading Up 14.6% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $89.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00052576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00583294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037691 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.