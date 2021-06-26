Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Datadog by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Datadog by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $106.06 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $1,588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,248,441 shares of company stock worth $105,873,643 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

