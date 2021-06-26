Datamine Reaches Market Capitalization of $586,742.16 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $586,742.16 and approximately $22,464.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00254732 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001653 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.39 or 0.00781581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,501 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.