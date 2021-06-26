DATx (DATX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $273,204.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DATx has a market cap of $898,822.25 and approximately $273,204.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00598354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038048 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.