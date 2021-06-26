DECENT (DCT) Trading Down 52.8% Over Last Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $269,463.43 and approximately $551.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DECENT has traded 52.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00032253 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00196327 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00034718 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

DECENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.