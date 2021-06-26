DecentBet Market Capitalization Reaches $419,133.70 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $419,133.70 and approximately $3,253.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00593682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038601 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

