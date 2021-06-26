Decentralized Machine Learning Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $191,364.92 and approximately $974.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars.

