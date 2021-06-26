Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $144,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of DCPH opened at $38.16 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

