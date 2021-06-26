DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $3,350.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00053587 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00035341 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,517,320 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

