Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,361,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.99. 6,171,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.01. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $148.19 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

