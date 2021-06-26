DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $819,505.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00044814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00165586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00094354 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,667.59 or 0.99748106 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,900,733 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.