Dego Finance Hits One Day Volume of $10.47 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and $10.47 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.09 or 0.00012943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00052274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00576184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

