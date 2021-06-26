Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 231,852 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 1.55% of Delek US worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DK stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,368. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.74) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

