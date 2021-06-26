Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,253,559.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.50. 4,687,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,425. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.80 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

