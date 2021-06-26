Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Tops $209.04 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $209.04 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00575665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00037629 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

DENT is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,610,710,274 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

