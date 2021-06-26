DePay Market Cap Achieves $2.18 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, DePay has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. DePay has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $85,584.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00167452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00093649 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,956.70 or 0.99914209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,053 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

