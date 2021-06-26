Dero (DERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $99.39 million and $1.83 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 92.9% higher against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for $9.31 or 0.00029169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,902.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.55 or 0.05662666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.01422152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00392037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00125626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.32 or 0.00631042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00390057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038043 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,679,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars.

