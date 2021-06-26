Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0044

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Desire has a total market cap of $45,654.76 and $26,439.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,777.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.45 or 0.05631260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.02 or 0.01419325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00391582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.38 or 0.00630573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00391164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006811 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

