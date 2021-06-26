Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DWHHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

DWHHF opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

