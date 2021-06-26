Dev Protocol Price Reaches $3.00 on Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00009584 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $189,687.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00348722 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

